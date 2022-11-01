Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
