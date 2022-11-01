Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Azure Power Global

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

