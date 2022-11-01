AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stake Lifted by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of AZZ worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AZZ by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,566. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also

