B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Orion Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.