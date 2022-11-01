Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $112.48 on Friday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

