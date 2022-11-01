Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.59

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.59 and last traded at $115.59, with a volume of 11233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.82%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 71,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Badger Meter by 9.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

