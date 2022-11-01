Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.60.
Baidu Stock Performance
Baidu stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $173.60.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
