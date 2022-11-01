BakeryToken Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $9.35 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.24 or 0.31784401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012414 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

