Bally’s (BALY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Bally’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bally’s by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

