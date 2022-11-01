Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,935 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $502.09. 40,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.28. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

