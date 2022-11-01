Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

