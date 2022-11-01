Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

