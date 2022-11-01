Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $12.24 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 174.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

LGLV traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $132.93. 18,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $151.10.

