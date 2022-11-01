Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

