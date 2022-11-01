Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.55 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $652.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,030. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.07 and its 200 day moving average is $636.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

