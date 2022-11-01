Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,419,032. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.