Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,623 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 115,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,416. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

