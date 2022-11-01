Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $300.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 31.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 53,059 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Bandwidth by 52.4% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 22.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

