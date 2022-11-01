Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $562.00 million-$564.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.49 million. Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 498,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,333. The stock has a market cap of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.94. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

