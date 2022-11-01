Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,215.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($26.76) and last traded at GBX 2,215 ($26.76), with a volume of 27267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,125 ($25.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,051.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,671.86.

In other news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 52,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.15) per share, with a total value of £1,042,538.47 ($1,259,712.99).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

