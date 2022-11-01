Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.