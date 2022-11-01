Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $579.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

