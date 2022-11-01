Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 263.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845,575 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 0.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $128,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,439. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

