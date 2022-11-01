Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,844 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,037. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

