Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $44,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 80,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,898. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

