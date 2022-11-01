Bank of Nova Scotia Has $80.22 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.72% of Crown worth $80,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,812,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 10,530.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 267.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after acquiring an additional 333,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $40,587,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. 47,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,240. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

