Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 573,287 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,287 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $68,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. 367,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

