Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 873,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 0.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 2.03% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $178,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,234,000 after buying an additional 1,441,642 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 1,070,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after buying an additional 1,001,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,646,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,891,000 after acquiring an additional 861,992 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 301,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $71.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

