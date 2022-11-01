Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,471,600 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.39% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $316,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 336,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

