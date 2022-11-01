Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Acquires $11,920.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director John R. Alford, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,455.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOTJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.