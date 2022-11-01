Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Acquires $11,920.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director John R. Alford, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,455.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BOTJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.
Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
