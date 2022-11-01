Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 6.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.