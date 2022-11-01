Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

AMAT stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

