Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Danaher by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

