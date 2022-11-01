Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $942,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $404.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.39.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

