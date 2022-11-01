Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,388 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 2,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

SEA stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $366.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

