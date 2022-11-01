Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

