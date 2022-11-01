Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 1,990 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 518,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

