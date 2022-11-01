Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Takes $704,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Stock Up 3.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.97.

Shares of ABNB opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

