Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $470.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.42. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

