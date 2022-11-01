Barclays Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $156.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.56.

AAPL opened at $153.34 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

