Barclays Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $34.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chemours stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $19,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chemours by 87.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 492,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chemours by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

