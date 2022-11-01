Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893,527 shares during the period. Barclays makes up approximately 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $33,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 518,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,863,561. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays Profile

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.