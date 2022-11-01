BarnBridge (BOND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.11 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00023614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $48.02 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,907,843 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

