BarnBridge Market Capitalization Hits $48.15 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $48.15 million and $3.34 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00023735 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,907,843 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

