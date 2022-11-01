Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BNED traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 287,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

