Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bassett Furniture Industries

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,425. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.