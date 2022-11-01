Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 29,830,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 123,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
