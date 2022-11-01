Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 29,830,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 123,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.