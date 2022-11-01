Bausch + Lomb Co.’s (NYSE:BLCO) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Bausch + Lomb’s (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bausch + Lomb had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Bausch + Lomb’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $4,247,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $2,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

