Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,190. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.