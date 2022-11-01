Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

USMV traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,494 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

