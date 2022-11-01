Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 6.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,001,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,301,000 after acquiring an additional 423,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

